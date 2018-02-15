CheckYourDesign - A simple service to present designs to clients (checkyour.design)
3 hours ago from David Torras, Design @creagia
It could be nice to know what the tool actually does when scrolling the site. Because we just don't know what it's made for. So we don't register for something we're not sure if it will be useful
Hello G J!
Thanks for your comment. This is something some people have mentioned, so we’re already working on adding more detailed information and examples to the homepage.
Meanwhile you can still give it a try for free and see if it would be useful to you ;)
If only it could present the product to potential customers
Hello everybody, this is the first version of our WIP project! CheckYourDesign allows designers to easily create a presentation page for their projects.
We would appreciate your comments and feedback to help us create a better tool.
