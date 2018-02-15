Need in advises → I'm trying to build most convenient download form

Greetings to the community!

Almost one month passed since I've launched my product. Surprised a lot, but I've got enough sales to get myself engaged and optimistic to improve the product at all and work hard to obtain suitable conversion ratio.

No reason to lead anyone through the specific numbers, but estimated ratio now in a range of 1.3-1.4%. That's okay (as far as ordinary marketing experts considering :). But... Tons of "Purchase this product" button clicks went in of nowhere. So, I rebuilt the purchase/download form and looking for some advises.

Actually, I've using Gumroad to get my product covered and payments processed:

Pros → Gumroad is well-known by designers, quick and simple to launch the product sales (expecting sales, lol) Cons → at least one extra click is required for potential customer to get on the payment form.

I bet it's critical important. When I click on "Purchase" button somewhere I don't expecting one more popup with "I want this" button as Gumroad service offers. I'am already hooked on and prepared for the payment form. That's the most thing I'am worrying about. So I decided to rename the button label to "Add to cart" and switched to instant payment form appearing at the top right corner of the screen instead of Gumroad default popup. This pattern looks like more convenient for ecommerce. And I let myself to test this idea for the next 7 days. As the bottom line there're several questions:

is this download block clear and not overfilled with text?

are the product features readable and understandable?

are there any alternatives I should try instead of Gumroad? Sellfy? Anything else?

should I leave the price and make it pretty visible before the primary button was clicked?

is this well-known ecommerce pattern a good fit for digital product or should I get back to ordinary "Buy for $XX" button?

Honestly, I'm not trying to sell you something. I appreciate some stories from constant digital product buyers or product developers. Thanks for your time. Here's the link below and some preview what you'll get when clicked:

http://setproduct.com/material/download