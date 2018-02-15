Sketch + inVision + Abstract workflow question

Hey everyone,

Bear with me whilst I outline the situation. My team and I are currently struggling with a workflow issue when designing with Sketch, inVision and Abstract. We're currently working on some large, expanding projects—and naturally as new requirements are discovered we have to amend the user journeys/job stories.

Due to the size of these projects, a Sketch artboard naming convention is a must to keep everything coherent within Sketch and particularly inVision.

As the stories/journeys change new screens are required and as such our artboard number prefix for certain screens need to change too. This is an issue which had been resolved (I'm assuming with the release of Craft?) by inVision—the support section of their website states:

"Craft Sync for Sketch When you sync your artboards with Craft Sync, InVision matches your artboards to screens based on the underlying screen filename. InVision also creates a one-to-one sync relationship between the artboard and screen so that you can rename your artboard, and will continue to sync it to the existing screen in InVision."

This no longer seems to be the case when abstract is brought into the mix. At least for us anyway. I assume it is because upon each commit/merge abstract generates a new incremented sketch file and in turn new artboards.

Has anyone else come across this issue? It may be a bit of a long shot but is there any recommended solution? I get that this isn't necessarily a platform breaking bug and can be managed with communication but it would be nice to have this disconnect resolved.