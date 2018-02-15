Sketch + inVision + Abstract workflow question

12 hours ago

Bear with me whilst I outline the situation. My team and I are currently struggling with a workflow issue when designing with Sketch, inVision and Abstract. We're currently working on some large, expanding projects—and naturally as new requirements are discovered we have to amend the user journeys/job stories.

Due to the size of these projects, a Sketch artboard naming convention is a must to keep everything coherent within Sketch and particularly inVision.

As the stories/journeys change new screens are required and as such our artboard number prefix for certain screens need to change too. This is an issue which had been resolved (I'm assuming with the release of Craft?) by inVision—the support section of their website states:

"Craft Sync for Sketch When you sync your artboards with Craft Sync, InVision matches your artboards to screens based on the underlying screen filename. InVision also creates a one-to-one sync relationship between the artboard and screen so that you can rename your artboard, and will continue to sync it to the existing screen in InVision."

This no longer seems to be the case when abstract is brought into the mix. At least for us anyway. I assume it is because upon each commit/merge abstract generates a new incremented sketch file and in turn new artboards.

Has anyone else come across this issue? It may be a bit of a long shot but is there any recommended solution? I get that this isn't necessarily a platform breaking bug and can be managed with communication but it would be nice to have this disconnect resolved.

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 18 minutes ago

    I use the same flow you've described and don't have this problem at all. I'm curious what could possibly be causing it though.

    On the other hand, with Invision7 on the near horizon, who knows what kind of things are in store for us.

    • Liam Wheaton, 16 minutes ago

      Wow really? Maybe I'm experiencing some kind of bug...

      Are there multiple designers working on the same project in your case?

    • Liam Wheaton, 8 minutes ago

      lol wtf... We literally just had a reply from inVision stating:

      "Apologies for the trouble renaming your artboards. inVision will only replace screens with the exact same name automatically, so in order to get your screens to replace each other, we'll first need to manually replace all of the screens in Invision, then automatic syncing will resume as normal.

      That said, to have the ability to rename a screen but still maintain the connection to the screen within the InVision prototype for updates is a potential feature that our product team is tracking. They're monitoring interest and reviewing whether we should add this functionality to our product."

      So they don't support it? The Craft by InVision support page says they do... I guess they don't consider Craft a part of their product

      • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 2 minutes ago

        I have to amend my previous comment because I was curious. To reproduce your problem, I have to merge to master, create a new branch, rename the artboard and sync. It ended up sending the new artboard name to Invision and thus, yes, new artboard.

        So basically merging to master, which is something I actually rarely do because I don't work with other designers, actually caused the problem you're seeing.

        • Liam Wheaton, 1 minute ago

          Ahhh, thanks so much for testing this for me. I guess that identifies where the issue is. Hopefully we see a resolution soon.

