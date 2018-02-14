Please critique: learnreact.design

8 hours ago from , Founder at jimu Labs

Hey DN,

It's been quite a while since my last post about the React course. Today I decided to do a different kind of update.

We've redesigned the course website from ground up: https://learnreact.design

What do you think? Please feel free to critique its design and anything else. I'd really appreciate your feedback.

This site is implemented in React (of course!) and a static site generator called Gatsby.

Update: Just added some Valentines day touches. :)

Thanks, Linton

  • Robin Goyal, 5 hours ago

    There are lots of usability issues. Do you guys have UX/UI Designer or are you looking for someone? I'd like to help you guys as contributor. I haven't seen UX perspective but UI is quite oldish and not good looking. By the way, a designer doesn't have to learn coding especially UX/UI Designer since UX itself is too much vast but hey until or unless that designer's too much experience and then he/she might move to other fields.

    • Linton Ye, 4 hours ago

      Thanks for the feedback. Do you mind pointing out a couple of the usability issues that you've mentioned?

      • Josiah TullisJosiah Tullis, 1 hour ago

        One thing that stands out is that the primary CTA "Enroll Now" scroll jacks all the way to the bottom of the page. Maybe make this the second section on the page so that it doesn't scroll jack as far. A modal might work even better.

        • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 6 minutes ago

          yeah I totally agree. And then it pops up a "BTW: Want to learn how to make this site?" message on top of Enroll Now. Makes me want to X out of the site immediately

  • Kris Burger, 14 minutes ago

    Do you not want potential customers to contact you? A contact form, or better yet, a chat bubble (through Intercom, etc.) could be a good place to start.

  • R Z, 17 minutes ago

    Hi Linton,

    I'm currently learning ReactJS at Udacity so I'm probably your target audience.

    One thing I want to know is how long the course is so if you can provide a time frame, then that would help me decide whether it is the right course for me.

    For example, check out https://designcode.io/. One thing that I like with this site is they provide how many learning hours you need -- like 44 hours of video lessons.

    Also, I usually like to get email updates on websites I like and I notice you don't have an email subscription. Can you setup a mailing list for those who are interested but not ready to commit. Email marketing is a powerful tool.

  • Ramy Khuffash, 7 minutes ago

    Personally, I love the design. It's the best implementation of a conversational UI that I've seen so far, mainly because of the speed. Most try mimic the speed of a regular text conversation, which is just slow and frustrating, but this is really well done.

    How did you do it if you don't mind me asking?

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 3 minutes ago

    Basically, most of this looks like a very long google doc that no one really wants to read. However, there is a lot of substance and good content there that I think a good designer could do some fun stuff with. Thanks for asking and reading.

    EDIT: Take a look at Basecamp's style. They have a lot of text and illustrations, but everything flows very nicely.

