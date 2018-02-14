Please critique: learnreact.design
8 hours ago from Linton Ye, Founder at jimu Labs
Hey DN,
It's been quite a while since my last post about the React course. Today I decided to do a different kind of update.
We've redesigned the course website from ground up: https://learnreact.design
What do you think? Please feel free to critique its design and anything else. I'd really appreciate your feedback.
This site is implemented in React (of course!) and a static site generator called Gatsby.
Update: Just added some Valentines day touches. :)
Thanks, Linton
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now