Please critique: learnreact.design

Hey DN,

It's been quite a while since my last post about the React course. Today I decided to do a different kind of update.

We've redesigned the course website from ground up: https://learnreact.design

What do you think? Please feel free to critique its design and anything else. I'd really appreciate your feedback.

This site is implemented in React (of course!) and a static site generator called Gatsby.

Update: Just added some Valentines day touches. :)

Thanks, Linton