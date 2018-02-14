23 Signato is a font constructed on the basis of the manuscript of the Act of Independence of Lithuania. (signato.lt)13 hours ago from Tomas Šiurna, Freelance designerLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
