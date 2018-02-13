Getting help from an engineer.

7 hours ago from , Designer at https://carbonhealth.com/ Writer at https://thedesignteam.io/. Mentor at youtube.com/c/sketchtogethertv

comic

7 comments

  • Arnold Rozon, 2 hours ago

    I find this insulting.

    5 points
    • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 2 hours ago

      This is based on my experience, Arnold (a bit exaggerated for the purpose of the comic.) Whenever I see my programmer buddies open the terminal I get amazed and at the same time confused at how they do it.

      I'm sure you and other designers are pros using the Terminal—good on you! The comic is not meant for you and I'm sorry that I offended you :)

      6 points
      • Edgar Chaparro, 2 minutes ago

        I think its hilarious. Every Eng I know talks about how their families and friends think they can hack anything because they code. but people will always choose to find something to complain or get caught up in their feelings about.

        1 point
  • Jonathan SimcoeJonathan Simcoe, 15 minutes ago

    Pablo strikes again! Love it, buddy.

    1 point
  • Darren MotenDarren Moten, a minute ago

    he-larious.

    Satire will always be a little insulting, but as a designer who sort of knows his way around front-end code i'm not SUPER insulted. it's funny

    0 points
  • Tom Capossela, 1 minute ago

    Love it Pablo!! :D

    0 points