Adobe XD February Update

7 hours ago from , Design Marketing, UI/UX @ Adobe

Hi Everyone,

Another month into 2018 and another update! Following our January release which included support for popular 3rd party integrations, Dropbox previews for XD files, and significant performance improvements for large files, our latest update is here, delivering some of the top requested features from the community:

  • Bring in vector graphics from CC Libraries

  • Preserve scroll position for prototypes

  • Basic pen and touch support on Windows 10

To get the details on what’s new, check out the release post here . Also be sure to check out the latest features in action on AdobeLive starting today through Feb. 15 from 9 AM - 3 PM PDT!

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you, Kyle from the XD Team

2 comments

  • Bruce Vang, 5 minutes ago

    Preserve scroll position was a much needed feature. Thank you. A few more features like sticky footer and I can move full time to XD prototyping.

    1 point
    • Kyle Galle, 1 minute ago

      Thanks Bruce! The team was excited to deliver the feature this month. Fixed elements is on the roadmap. If you haven't already, I would upvote it here

      0 points