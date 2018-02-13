Adobe XD February Update

Hi Everyone,

Another month into 2018 and another update! Following our January release which included support for popular 3rd party integrations, Dropbox previews for XD files, and significant performance improvements for large files, our latest update is here, delivering some of the top requested features from the community:

Bring in vector graphics from CC Libraries

Preserve scroll position for prototypes

Basic pen and touch support on Windows 10

To get the details on what's new, check out the release post here . Also be sure to check out the latest features in action on AdobeLive starting today through Feb. 15 from 9 AM - 3 PM PDT!

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you, Kyle from the XD Team