  • Mick NMick N, 2 minutes ago

    Ok this is really nice!

    Thanks for sharing, I might look at incorporating this in to a future project. 17.6kb for the minified JS is a reasonable hit for something so smooth on all devices.

  • Brandon ZellBrandon Zell, 2 hours ago

    Very smooth animations. This is great!

  • Tobias ReichTobias Reich, 8 hours ago

    Made a site for my parallax JS scrolling library.

    basicScroll adjusts CSS variables depending on the scroll position and allows to build butter butter-smooth animations.

    Have been working on the site for a while now and I'm very happy with the result :) Hope you like it, too. Feedback is always welcome!

    • Joel MarchandJoel Marchand, 2 hours ago

      This is looking so promising, thanks for all the great work!

      One question: how does this handle loads/reloads when the page is somewhere in the middle? I notice when I refresh the site the parallax elements disappear on reload. I've also found that some parallax libraries flash wrongly placed elements when reloading or don't engage the position until scrolled.

      Thanks!

      • Brandon ZellBrandon Zell, 3 minutes ago

        I'm seeing that too. Scroll half way down, reload, and the twirling box doesn't show up again.

        Ended up having to do the "empty cache and hard-reload" to get the box back.

      • Tobias ReichTobias Reich, 2 minutes ago

        Elements should be placed correctly when you reload the page.

        Seems to be a wired bug in Chrome only. I've tested the basicScroll demos and all of them work fine. Must be an issue with my implementation on the site. Really interesting. I will take a look at it. Thanks for letting me know! :)

