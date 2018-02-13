7 comments
Mick N, 2 minutes ago
Ok this is really nice!
Thanks for sharing, I might look at incorporating this in to a future project. 17.6kb for the minified JS is a reasonable hit for something so smooth on all devices.
Brandon Zell, 2 hours ago
Very smooth animations. This is great!
Tobias Reich, 2 minutes ago
Thanks! Glad you like it :)
Tobias Reich, 8 hours ago
Made a site for my parallax JS scrolling library.
basicScroll adjusts CSS variables depending on the scroll position and allows to build butter butter-smooth animations.
Have been working on the site for a while now and I'm very happy with the result :) Hope you like it, too. Feedback is always welcome!
Joel Marchand, 2 hours ago
This is looking so promising, thanks for all the great work!
One question: how does this handle loads/reloads when the page is somewhere in the middle? I notice when I refresh the site the parallax elements disappear on reload. I've also found that some parallax libraries flash wrongly placed elements when reloading or don't engage the position until scrolled.
Thanks!
Brandon Zell, 3 minutes ago
I'm seeing that too. Scroll half way down, reload, and the twirling box doesn't show up again.
Ended up having to do the "empty cache and hard-reload" to get the box back.
Tobias Reich, 2 minutes ago
Elements should be placed correctly when you reload the page.
Seems to be a wired bug in Chrome only. I've tested the basicScroll demos and all of them work fine. Must be an issue with my implementation on the site. Really interesting. I will take a look at it. Thanks for letting me know! :)
