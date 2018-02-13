1 comment
Todd F, 3 hours ago
Wait - was the "solution" the part where they just pretend they're not doing it? Lots of companies can rationalize the "boundaries" they set, and god knows there's nothing giant corporations love more than the idea of self-policing, but the reality is that they're still taking advantage of the general public's ignorance about what is possible. If we're comfortable with the statement that "bad software is not the user's fault", how can we be OK with stating that tracking people without their knowledge is OK because it's their own fault that they don't know or understand what's being done?
