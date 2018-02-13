3D iMacs + parallax made entirely with CSS (thismanslife.co.uk)
15 hours ago from James Mellers, Senior UX Designer at Microsoft
For more of my CSS projects like this, see: thismanslife.co.uk
Commenting on performance:
The images were fine, but the GIFs brought my MacBook to its knees. When scrolling over these devices, it was stuttering.
Very clever! Performs beautifully on my late 2013 iMac
That is very nice
Awesome!
Fantastic, I keep forgetting how powerful CSS 3D transforms and perspective can be.
heh, I like the logo:
