SHOW DN: Try different fonts on live websites without coding
3 hours ago from V. M, Part UXer, part coder. Entrepreneur by ❤️
HEYY DNers, ever wanted to try different fonts on a live website but that looks too much of hassle?
Here's a new shiny designers' way of trying different fonts on live websites - pretty much just how do you it in SketchApp..
Since DN community loves screenshots, here's one for Y'all:
Check out "Font Selection" in Visual inspector.
Did I also mention that this and hundreds of other super handy features are absolutely "FREE"? Yayy!!
[Note: During the beta phase, this supports Google fonts. A comprehensive list of fonts and option to upload custom fonts is part of the roadmap and will be live by end of March.]
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now