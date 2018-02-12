Show DN: Letterfuel - grow your audience with a curated newsletter (letterfuel.com)
9 hours ago from Ramy Khuffash, Freelance front-end developer
Hey DN. Letterfuel makes it super easy to start a curated newsletter. I made initially for a newsletter I run at UI Movement (https://uimovement.com/).
Prior to Letterfuel, I used to spend ages copying and pasting new posts into the email template before sending it out. It was a fiddly process and it easy to make mistakes.
If you've been thinking about starting a newsletter around a topic, or maybe to keep clients updated on your work, give it a try.
As a non-designer, I'd also love your feedback on the design.
