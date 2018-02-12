1 comment

  • Ramy Khuffash, 9 hours ago

    Hey DN. Letterfuel makes it super easy to start a curated newsletter. I made initially for a newsletter I run at UI Movement (https://uimovement.com/).

    Prior to Letterfuel, I used to spend ages copying and pasting new posts into the email template before sending it out. It was a fiddly process and it easy to make mistakes.

    If you've been thinking about starting a newsletter around a topic, or maybe to keep clients updated on your work, give it a try.

    As a non-designer, I'd also love your feedback on the design.

