Show DN: CrossWork – a Slack community for Remote workers

UI Designer at WodUp; Creator of 2048

Hey DN, me and my friend had a chat last night about some of the difficulties we face as remote workers. We thought building a community of people who share the same experience would be a nice experiment. For now it's invite-only, but we'd love to get your feedback on how we could make it better and more inclusive.

Feel free to join us here. If you came from Designer News, please let us know on the form: https://crosswork.chat

  Mubashar Iqbal, 2 minutes ago

    I've applied to join, I'm primarily a developer, but I put on a lot of hats working on side projects.

    Been doing remote work since 2000.

  Alvaro Ruiz, a minute ago

    Hi! I like the idea. I am not working remote at the moment (just one day from home), but I would love to keep moving to a more remote position. I want to know more about the struggles and tips from people who have been doing this for longer. I think the idea is to have multiple level of remote people (some sort of badge recognition), so newbies like me can talk with people who has been doing this for longer. I have applied for access to the chat. Thanks! Alvaro

