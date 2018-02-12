Show DN: CrossWork – a Slack community for Remote workers
12 hours ago from Gabriele Cirulli, UI Designer at WodUp; Creator of 2048
Hey DN, me and my friend had a chat last night about some of the difficulties we face as remote workers. We thought building a community of people who share the same experience would be a nice experiment. For now it's invite-only, but we'd love to get your feedback on how we could make it better and more inclusive.
Feel free to join us here. If you came from Designer News, please let us know on the form: https://crosswork.chat
