Hairs on my screen.
For real. Pretty annoying actually.
Seems so DropBox-y to me
Bug report: someone left weird doodles on home page.
I don't understand the three overlaying images.
I've been a long term Typeform customer and love their product. But in empathizing with people unfamiliar with the brand/product...
"How you ask is everything. The versatile data collection tool for professionals. Typeform makes asking easy & answering refreshing."
This text, coupled with the random images and strands of hair, makes no sense whatsoever. Maybe once your product is super popular you can pull off shit like this and get away w/it, but I'm curious how this impacts conversions... I suspect it's detrimental.
The good old homepage used to make things much clearer and it had a great harmony with the product itself. This looks like a step backwards.
Very curious about why Typeform took such a different approach in its visual communication (somewhat in line with Dropbox). My guess is that they are trying to go after consumer market so they made the brand look a bit more approachable and less techy. Does anybody have other thoughts? Any internal info about this @Ennio?
That's a pretty good guess, you will be able to get the full story really soon in here: https://design.studio/work/typeform
Weird I guess I'm alone in really liking the new look. The hand drawn arc reminds me of doodles on a notepad which makes sense to me. The color palette is pleasing as well. Unlike dropbox, which is about file management, forms and questionnaires aren't just a sort of enterprise and orderly business. I've used typeform in the past just to get simple questions answered from friends for parties and other things. Forms can be fun. I also like their emphasis on people to. A form at the end of the day is one person asking other people about things.
Wow. Completely underwhelmed. I think it's time to start looking at other form vendors.
