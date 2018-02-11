Convert PDF to layered PSD

Hi guys, my name is Ivan and I am the author of a free image editor Photopea :) It works in a browser, opens Sketch, PSD, and converts Sketch to PSD.

Sometimes, you may want to edit a PDF file, or copy some graphics out of it. Adobe Photoshop can not do it (it would rasterize it) and Illustrator may seem too complex. With Photopea, you can open PDF and save it as PSD.

PDF pages become artboards, vector shapes become vector layers, text becomes text layers and raster graphics becomes Smart Objects.

It is all possible thanks to the open-source library PDFI.js, which I also created. I thought it may be useful for you one day, so I am putting it here :)