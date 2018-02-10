What do you think of this web app I’m making? (bigtimer.net)
15 hours ago from Koos Looijesteijn, Lead designer at BCG Digital Ventures
Instead of just designing something, I’m trying to actually build something too, as a personal side project. It’s a full screen countdown timer. There are many online timers, but I want to make one that is as big as possible. Also it should not look and sound obnoxious.
I’ve put a lot of time getting the details how I think they’re good. Love to get feedback!
Useful! Thank you for making and sharing!
Thanks! What do you like? What would you change, add or remove?
