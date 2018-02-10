New Forestry.io site - with animations (the future is now) (forestry.io)
9 hours ago from Scott Gallant, forestry.io
For those of you interested, we do some pretty neat things under the hood. Here's a summary
From what I understand Forestry doesn't support Gatsby static sites. Any insight into if this is something we can expect moving forward?
That's right, we currently support Jekyll and Hugo. Supporting Gatsby is something we would like to do but it's not currently on our roadmap. Do you exclusively use Gatsby?
Not David but I'll chime in here. I used to use Jekyll but after trying Gatsby, I have been using it exclusively in my production sites. Can't beat the speed / ease of GraphQL data. Feels really modern.
I've been using Netlify CMS with Gatsby (also git based) but Forestry.io seems great (& beautiful). The Gatsby community is pretty active and could probably help work on integration.
