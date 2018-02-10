4 comments

  • Scott Gallant, 7 hours ago

    For those of you interested, we do some pretty neat things under the hood. Here's a summary

    • Built statically with Hugo. See our repo here
    • Show when a user is logged in (in the nav bar) using cookies + Javascript
    • Super fast site search with Algolia (try searching)
    • Automatically generate responsive images with Cloudinary
    • CMS with Forestry.io (of course)
    • David SurianoDavid Suriano, 3 hours ago

      From what I understand Forestry doesn't support Gatsby static sites. Any insight into if this is something we can expect moving forward?

      • Scott Gallant, 3 hours ago

        That's right, we currently support Jekyll and Hugo. Supporting Gatsby is something we would like to do but it's not currently on our roadmap. Do you exclusively use Gatsby?

        • Hunter CaronHunter Caron, 2 minutes ago

          Not David but I'll chime in here. I used to use Jekyll but after trying Gatsby, I have been using it exclusively in my production sites. Can't beat the speed / ease of GraphQL data. Feels really modern.

          I've been using Netlify CMS with Gatsby (also git based) but Forestry.io seems great (& beautiful). The Gatsby community is pretty active and could probably help work on integration.

