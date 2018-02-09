2 comments

  • Katie MacoyKatie Macoy, 11 hours ago

    Frank Chimero continues to be my favourite writer on design topics.

    2 points
    • Catalin CimpanuCatalin Cimpanu, 2 minutes ago

      He didn't say anything that others didn't say before. Current design workflows have been called out for overcomplexity in the past. It helps more that his voice is out there. Maybe now we can get rid of all that shit JS build chain... but I doubt it.

      0 points