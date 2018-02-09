Has anyone actually received early access to InVision Studio?

1 day ago from , N/A

I mean other than the Influencers (those who has more than 3K+ followers on Twitter). I've yet to hear of anyone that's not an influencer to have access to the program. They keep mentioning how they're rolling out to people every week, but I'm starting to really question that. I could be wrong.

7 comments

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 1 hour ago

    We all need to learn a lesson from this → do not specify the exact release day

    1 point
  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 1 hour ago

    Thats invision biggest problem, the lack of transparency, the really bad communication and of course their overestimation of their own capabilities.

    I wrote them also because i currently writing my second edition of my book. I wanted to write a review for studio side by side with adobe xd and sketch. It is a hardcover booke selled in europe.

    It is like: hey i write a book which will be published by a big publisher in europe it is a book about app design i would put you in, for free, so that 5.000 readers might install your app and pay for invision.

    Nope, just received an standard mail, wrote back no answers.

    1 point
    • Joe BlackJoe Black, 3 minutes ago

      You can put Figma either in your book instead of Studio. ain't no reason to keep the book in preproduction awaiting for possible release of studio in 2019 :)

      0 points
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 day ago

    What I really want is Invision7. My stacks and stacks of disparate protoypes for any little update is a MESS.

    0 points
  • Amazing RandoAmazing Rando, 1 day ago

    I signed up immediately upon announcement.

    Pinged our InVision rep to see if I could get moved up the queue. (No meaningful response.)

    Have not heard anything yet.

    Have not seen anyone other than big names with access.

    0 points
    • Jay TJay T, 1 day ago

      They're not saying much and I think that's the part that's frustrating. Every time you send an email/DM you get the same answer (bots). "We're releasing Studio every week to different groups and we appreciate your patience. Keep an eye out on your Mailbox, we assure you as soon as your invite becomes available we'll send it to you immediately".

      0 points
      • Amazing RandoAmazing Rando, 5 minutes ago

        On the flipside, what else can you say when you have 100s (1000s?) of folks asking?

        I'm chomping at the bit to get access but I'm cool with waiting.

        0 points