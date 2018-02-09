Has anyone actually received early access to InVision Studio?
1 day ago from Jay T, N/A
I mean other than the Influencers (those who has more than 3K+ followers on Twitter). I've yet to hear of anyone that's not an influencer to have access to the program. They keep mentioning how they're rolling out to people every week, but I'm starting to really question that. I could be wrong.
