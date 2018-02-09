5 comments

  • Koos Looijesteijn, 1 day ago

    A few impressions it made on me:

    • Looks friendly!
    • How long are emoji going to be acceptable as illustrations?
    • the learn more about me link sent me to the bottom of another page, making me think there was no content (iPhone SE)
    • the portfolio overview did not show anything interesting to me: images are too detailed without showing what they are about. No titles, no teasers.
    • who is your target group? An engineer may enjoy the tongue in cheek line about hip JavaScript frameworks, but I think many non techies don’t really know what you mean.
    • Aman MathurAman Mathur, 9 hours ago

      Thank you for the feedback! I will make a few changes accordingly.

      As for my target group, I am not too sure yet. I will most likely be applying for internships relating to front end development and product design, ideally something where I can do a bit of both.

  • Koos Looijesteijn, 1 day ago

    Hey Aman, you write it is a personal website, but it’s meant as a portfolio for potential employers, right?

    • Aman MathurAman Mathur, 9 hours ago

      Yes, sorry for the confusion. By personal website I mean something potential employers would look at to get a better sense of what I do.

  • Todd Cantley, 6 minutes ago

    ditch the 'landing' section, go straight to the portfolio section and put your resumé on there somewhere.

