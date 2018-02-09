2 comments

  • Koos Looijesteijn, 4 hours ago

    Hey Aman, you write it is a personal website, but it’s meant as a portfolio for potential employers, right?

    0 points
  • Koos Looijesteijn, 4 hours ago

    A few impressions it made on me:

    • Looks friendly!
    • How long are emoji going to be acceptable as illustrations?
    • the learn more about me link sent me to the bottom of another page, making me think there was no content (iPhone SE)
    • the portfolio overview did not show anything interesting to me: images are too detailed without showing what they are about. No titles, no teasers.
    • who is your target group? An engineer may enjoy the tongue in cheek line about hip JavaScript frameworks, but I think many non techies don’t really know what you mean.
    0 points