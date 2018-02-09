Tyler Ackelbein – UX Designer & Art Director (tylerackelbein.com)
6 hours ago from Tyler A, Interactive Art Director at The Infinite Agency
6 hours ago from Tyler A, Interactive Art Director at The Infinite Agency
I'm a sucker for simple and clean sites. Love this. Might just want to see a bit more of your work- cuz it's lovely!
Your UX & Web Design portfolio is stunning!
Put out A TON of projects this past year and wanted to show some of them off. Still updating with more content as our projects go live. Constructive criticism is always appreciated.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely, Future Jobs and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now