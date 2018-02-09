3 comments

  • Annie RuygtAnnie Ruygt, 10 minutes ago

    I'm a sucker for simple and clean sites. Love this. Might just want to see a bit more of your work- cuz it's lovely!

    1 point
  • Tyler Suggs, 1 hour ago

    Your UX & Web Design portfolio is stunning!

    1 point
  • Tyler ATyler A, 5 hours ago

    Put out A TON of projects this past year and wanted to show some of them off. Still updating with more content as our projects go live. Constructive criticism is always appreciated.

    0 points