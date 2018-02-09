Flux: The €85,000 Failed Modular Multi-Messaging Client (failory.com)
from Nico Serdeir, Co Founder of Failory
I don’t want to give advice; the world is full of un- or semi- successful entrepreneurs happily giving advice to anyone and even those who were successful are full of survivorship bias and most advice is bullshit anyways. If someone has a question I am always happy to answer as honest as I possibly can.
This is the most true and mature thing I've ever read on Failory.
