1 comment

  • Jimmy HookerJimmy Hooker, 4 hours ago

    I don’t want to give advice; the world is full of un- or semi- successful entrepreneurs happily giving advice to anyone and even those who were successful are full of survivorship bias and most advice is bullshit anyways. If someone has a question I am always happy to answer as honest as I possibly can.

    This is the most true and mature thing I've ever read on Failory.

    4 points