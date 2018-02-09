Twitter new design (twitter.com)
8 hours ago from Jonathan Magat, Lead designer at GRYZZLY
I think it is about the login page ( https://i.imgur.com/WC8K9Mn.png ) but this is not quite new
Most boring login/lazy page ever
I don't get it. What's new?
Me neither, can you send screenshots?
I don't use the web interface much at all but the top bar seems to have been redesigned and cleaned up some. That login page is definitely new.
