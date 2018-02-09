7 comments

  • Powers Gray, 1 hour ago

    Add @2x assets. It's fuzzy town on this laptop.

  • Orcun IlbeyliOrcun Ilbeyli, a minute ago

    Really cool work man, congrats! Only one thing, on mobile, shrunk images are not readable. Just fyi!

  • Alex CarpenterAlex Carpenter, 3 minutes ago

    Love the work, but it is unfortunate that all of the portfolio examples are just images.

    Makes the text unreadable on mobile.

  • Adam Fisher-CoxAdam Fisher-Cox, 1 minute ago

    Great work, but all your text is baked into images. This is terrible for accessiblity, search crawlers, and responsive design.

  • Kerrin Mclaughlin, 1 minute ago

    nice! personally i think amatic is overused but your work is great

  • James Young, 3 minutes ago

    Really great stuff!

    The Ryanair work (among others) is absolutely stellar.

  • Javier RiveroJavier Rivero, 41 minutes ago

    Nice and simple portfolio (how it should be)!

    Regarding your work, I personally I love your illustrations and how they give life to the complete and final Product. Congrats!

