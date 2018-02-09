My Portfolio Update (alpowerillustrates.com)
11 hours ago from Alan Power
11 hours ago from Alan Power
Add @2x assets. It's fuzzy town on this laptop.
Really cool work man, congrats! Only one thing, on mobile, shrunk images are not readable. Just fyi!
Love the work, but it is unfortunate that all of the portfolio examples are just images.
Makes the text unreadable on mobile.
Great work, but all your text is baked into images. This is terrible for accessiblity, search crawlers, and responsive design.
nice! personally i think amatic is overused but your work is great
Really great stuff!
The Ryanair work (among others) is absolutely stellar.
Nice and simple portfolio (how it should be)!
Regarding your work, I personally I love your illustrations and how they give life to the complete and final Product. Congrats!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely, Future Jobs and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now