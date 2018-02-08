Grotesk Poster (gumroad.com)
13 hours ago from Amanda Saker, Designer
Thought I'd share the love, seeing as I got an early bird discount.
Thank you!
Bloody hell that type is nice
$30 seems a bit steep for the PDF version? Considering the properly printed one is $60, which is about right.
Says $20, are we looking at the same page? https://gumroad.com/l/grotesk-pdf
It's 20$.
