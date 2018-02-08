2 comments

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 hour ago

    Semantics are going to kill us all.

    He's arguing that a Sketch library in and of itself is not a design system. I don't know who would disagree. Without good code & user research, my perfectly nested symbols are meaningless. I'm not really sure what he's actually trying to do here, though, short of making people kind of confused or possibly defensive.

    • Sean LesterSean Lester, a minute ago

      I have been careful, lately, in the organization about how I use these terms because I do want it to be clear that the design system is bigger than and doesn't stop at a Sketch Library — which I've begun referring to simply as our "component library." Though it does contain and encode many or most of the meaningful decisions and product of the system.

