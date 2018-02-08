1 comment

  • Sagi ShrieberSagi Shrieber, 35 minutes ago

    Hey everyone, This week we're sharing our talk with none other than Samuel Hulick, Founder of UserOnboard.com!

    Samuel started as a developer, and eventually found himself focusing on UX design and customer success. That led him to find that one crucial part of the experience that leads customers to succeed: User Onboarding. From there, he only kept moving forward. He became a User Onboarding Specialist, founded UserOnboard.com, and wrote a book about it.

    Hope you enjoy this talk as much as we did. We're so happy to share it with ya'll :)

