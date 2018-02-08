The laziness that kills good products (medium.com)
4 hours ago from Chris Gallello, Founder at Purple
Hoo have I heard these before, and not just from other people. Sometimes these are valid reasons, but you should always check yourself if you hear them.
I wrote this to give some tactical advice on being more assertive during product/design meetings. I'm also really excited because I created an illustration for the post - normally I'm god awful at drawing. But I spent a good amount of time on it and I'm happy with where it ended up :D
