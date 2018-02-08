6 comments

  • Jonny GarrillJonny Garrill, 4 hours ago

    He sure has a thing for tiny people next to giant devices

    9 points
  • Ben KroghBen Krogh, 2 hours ago

    Whoa. Super rad stuff. Not keen on the scrolling but the work is fantastic!

    2 points
  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 2 hours ago

    Bailed to the load time and jittery scrolling.

    2 points
  • M S, 2 hours ago

    Looks amazing! However, when i'm reading your cases the close icon on my cursor is really distracting. I like the idea of it measuring the progress throughout, but I would probably display that in some other form. And the favicon looks pretty ridiculous. Except that, really nice work.

    1 point
  • Mike Kingsborough, 13 minutes ago

    I'm always amazed—and deeply saddened—at how unconstructive some of the communities criticism can be @Jonny Garrill, @Ken M. You're really doing us a solid guys :S. Julien as your primary device to make an income — good on you. The idea of fluidity between pages and elements entering the scene is great, but ya, it can be a little distracting. Maybe there's a better balance you can strike without losing the intent?

    1 point
  • Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language)Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language), a minute ago

    Great UX/UI design work in there. I always prefer to see what people do for real than the portfolio design itself. This is quite impressive!

    0 points