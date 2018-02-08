Julien Renvoye - Art Director (renvoye.com)
6 hours ago from Philip Lester, CEO @ Dreamten & GiveForms
He sure has a thing for tiny people next to giant devices
Whoa. Super rad stuff. Not keen on the scrolling but the work is fantastic!
Bailed to the load time and jittery scrolling.
Looks amazing! However, when i'm reading your cases the close icon on my cursor is really distracting. I like the idea of it measuring the progress throughout, but I would probably display that in some other form. And the favicon looks pretty ridiculous. Except that, really nice work.
I'm always amazed—and deeply saddened—at how unconstructive some of the communities criticism can be @Jonny Garrill, @Ken M. You're really doing us a solid guys :S. Julien as your primary device to make an income — good on you. The idea of fluidity between pages and elements entering the scene is great, but ya, it can be a little distracting. Maybe there's a better balance you can strike without losing the intent?
Great UX/UI design work in there. I always prefer to see what people do for real than the portfolio design itself. This is quite impressive!
