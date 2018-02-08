What are some good portfolios?
8 hours ago from Andrew ch, Designer
Did you see any portfolio that really stood out lately? I'm particularly interested in portfolios that feature rich User Experience work and presentation.
8 hours ago from Andrew ch, Designer
Did you see any portfolio that really stood out lately? I'm particularly interested in portfolios that feature rich User Experience work and presentation.
Just launched my new site and I think it's pretty rad! here.with.sk
fuck. this looks interestingly intriguing!
This is really awesome!
thanks friend <3
There really is only one word to describe your website.
oooh I hope it's "ZANY"
"Why settle for Zany when you can be Steve", I always say.
Well, that's really a subjective question but I've made a list of portfolios that I like for various reasons
Thanks for sharing the list, Bertrand!
Maybe you find some good ones here - http://www.creative-portfolios.com/
I made a site a while back featuring intern portfolios at top tech companies. It might help.
Recently launched Gangbase, you can find there some good and interesting studios and designers. Enjoy!
In my opinion just focus on your work. No effects, animation or some other distraction will be better than good preview of your work + real application (url or photo).
I keep with it with my website www.koronowicz.com and my design studio website www.sixpoints.pl
Nice ones - here's mine: http://rusadrian.com
Lovely design and an outrageous portfolio of projects
I'm seeking the same thing. Usually UX portfolio's aren't flashy, but are more content driven. I came across this designer's case study and really like his breakdown of project goals, challenges, and process.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely, Future Jobs and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now