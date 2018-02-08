What kind of UX related topic would you like to listen at speech?
3 hours ago from Nick Bernian, Lets do this
I am going to give a speech at one of the startup. I have already some topics on my mind but also I would like to know what kinda of UX topics would you interested to listen. Any idea?
