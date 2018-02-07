4 comments

  • Christian BehrensChristian Behrens, 5 hours ago

    "By stripping away reality and focusing on a futuristic world, your users will hyperdrive right into a land of possibilities."

    Bla bla bla...

    1 point
  • Oliver Swig, 22 minutes ago

    Style does not equal substance. Trends have short lifespans. Trends are for weak designers that rely on visual crutches to cover for lack of concept or talent (e.g. Intercom rebrand).

    You are just offering corny photoshop tutorials I could google up if I needed for an idea.

    0 points
  • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, 7 hours ago

    Call me jaded - but these 2018 design trends are awfully similar to 2017 design trends.

    0 points