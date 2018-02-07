Switch html background color in order to get two "overflow scrolling colors" on smartphones (github.com)
2 hours ago from Dimitri Nicolas, Front-End Developer
2 hours ago from Dimitri Nicolas, Front-End Developer
This might be a little hack-ier, but I've always just used a 4 point linear gradient to accomplish this.
background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #0000ff 0%,#0000ff 50%,#ff0000 50%,#ff0000 100%);
Yes, I tried this one but for me it only work on safari on macOs, not even on iOS. I may have been wrong : https://dimou.fr/gradient.html
It looks like you need to set your html/body to
height: 100%;. Also it looks like the gradient is reversed, blue is currently on top.
EDIT: Hey, you're absolutely right. It looks like a lot of browsers don't show gradients on overflow if they're set as the background, and just default to white. iOS does, which is where I've done this in the past.
Thanks, just fixed it online. But the overflow colors still don't show up on iOS safari or Chrome macOs, I really don't know why but I think some browsers doesn't consider the "overflow color" when it is a
background-image type because of the gradient.
I may still be wrong. It would be interesting to have an answer to this problem, but this subject is not very present on the internet.
EDIT : I feel reassured haha, but Safari iOS still don't work for me, hum
Nope you're definitely right. I dropped in an edit to my last comment but you might have already clicked and missed it by then.
Haha we talk quietly through edit
Hah, no more edits.
I think this conversation serves to highlight why the utility you created is needed. It's difficult, if even possible, to accomplish this purely with CSS.
Your tool works on every browser and as we've just seen is a lot easier to implement.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely, Future Jobs and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now