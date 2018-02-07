7 comments

  • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, 1 hour ago

    This might be a little hack-ier, but I've always just used a 4 point linear gradient to accomplish this.

    background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #0000ff 0%,#0000ff 50%,#ff0000 50%,#ff0000 100%);
    1 point
    • Dimitri Nicolas, 20 minutes ago

      Yes, I tried this one but for me it only work on safari on macOs, not even on iOS. I may have been wrong : https://dimou.fr/gradient.html

      0 points
      • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, 17 minutes ago

        It looks like you need to set your html/body to height: 100%;. Also it looks like the gradient is reversed, blue is currently on top.

        EDIT: Hey, you're absolutely right. It looks like a lot of browsers don't show gradients on overflow if they're set as the background, and just default to white. iOS does, which is where I've done this in the past.

        0 points
        • Dimitri Nicolas, 10 minutes ago

          Thanks, just fixed it online. But the overflow colors still don't show up on iOS safari or Chrome macOs, I really don't know why but I think some browsers doesn't consider the "overflow color" when it is a background-image type because of the gradient.

          I may still be wrong. It would be interesting to have an answer to this problem, but this subject is not very present on the internet.

          EDIT : I feel reassured haha, but Safari iOS still don't work for me, hum

          0 points
          • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, 9 minutes ago

            Nope you're definitely right. I dropped in an edit to my last comment but you might have already clicked and missed it by then.

            0 points
            • Dimitri Nicolas, 5 minutes ago

              Haha we talk quietly through edit

              0 points
              • Joshua TurnerJoshua Turner, 2 minutes ago

                Hah, no more edits.

                I think this conversation serves to highlight why the utility you created is needed. It's difficult, if even possible, to accomplish this purely with CSS.

                Your tool works on every browser and as we've just seen is a lot easier to implement.

                1 point