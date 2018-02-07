Show DN: Experienced software contractors on demand (moonlightwork.com)
6 hours ago from Emma Lawler, Product Designer and co-founder at Moonlight Work
Moonlight idea: a marketplace to hire experienced software contractors on demand.
For the last 6 months, we prototyped the design with Typeform, Stripe Connect, email, spreadsheets, and forms. We personally processed payments and communicated with clients and contractors daily. This manual prototype allowed us to perfect the user experience without writing a line of code.
As a product designer in Silicon Valley, I've spoken and wrote about design thinking and prototyping frequently. But this is the first time I've really stayed true to the process and understood how valuable it is. I know the users, their needs, and why people find value in the experience.
Check out the new app that we launched today! https://www.producthunt.com/posts/moonlight-3
Let me know if you're interested in talking more about design prototyping and how to get real customers without spending too much time or money.
