Meet Phase — Digital Design Reinvented (medium.com)
8 hours ago from Nick Budden, CEO @ Phase
Okay. One more design revolution. Give us a mix of Webflow + Figma, that's enough.
ps: watched the video, watched a lot of transitions, but nothing is clear about a product at all
Phase is completely different from both of the mentioned tools ;) It's gonna get more clear how exacly Phase is going to work once we launch beta in a couple of months from now. Keep tuned for updates in the meanwhile!
How do you plan to support technical application architecture? That is really the key. If you can't somehow generate designs into code that conform to whatever the production tech stack is, there is no way to deliver on the inherent promises of the tool.
I'm pessimistic that any one out-of-the-box solution can be predictive and smart enough to realize that vision. Generating CSS values from a mockup is great for landing pages - what happens when you're tasked with designing new features for a legacy software system built on ASP.net with bootstrap 3.x and whatever other umpteen libraries and APIs are half-baked into the UI? Does your team feel confident that Phase will be able to reconcile this?
I'll take one Sketch + Principle + Webflow please.
Hi everyone!
We hope you’ll join us in building the simple, visual, intuitive Digital Design product that we’ve always dreamed of.
Join us @ Phase in the real digital design revolution!
Beta list opened now!
Happy to hear what you think guys!
Hey congrats for the announcement. Looking really promising.
I actually went ahead and gave my name and email address to get early access. Right when I submitted these private information, a loading bar was displayed while a promotion message appeared (something like "share and get 3 months free"). I was wondering if the loading bar was used as a technique to get more people to share? There is no reason I know of that a website needs a loading bar when submitting a form. Submitting such little amount of information to a server is pretty much instantaneous.
I felt a bit manipulated right there :p
Hey Mathieu!
Glad to hear you've signed up! You're right that the server's pretty instant. It's a fake delay that I put in there butttt it wasn't meant as any dirty a marketing tactic. When we tried the form and it instantly disappeared, it felt like it was broken. Some people didn't feel sure it went through. So we just really quickly (like, in 10min) threw a second page in there just to show that it worked.
The marketing manipulation feeling was totally unintentional - just didn't want people to feel the form was broken so threw in a quick fix. Sorry about that ;)
I see. Maybe a confirmation message that the submission went through is a faster and more standard (accessible too) approach :) Anyway, thank you for your answer. Good luck with launch!
This is a fairly common pattern in UX design, mainly done because people tend not to expect things to be instantaneous.
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/02/why-some-apps-use-fake-progress-bars/517233/
Looks promising! Could you elaborate on the distinction of Phase vs what we know of Invision Studio?
I would echo the same sentiment and question.
From what we’re seen of InVision studio, it seems like they’re taking the pre-made interactions approach again. That approach is never going to be as powerful as we need, and in the PR the InVision CEO himself even admits that they don’t really know how to get the full level of power in interactions that code tools give.
Looks rad. 2018 the year designers design... and export to real code.
Signed up for beta but, as with Invision studio, I have strong skepticism about this being able to deliver on these promises. All-in-one apps tend to over promise and under deliver when it comes to the details that matter in each workflow. The "frankenstein" of different apps is not really a problem I see worth solving because applications specializing in different areas of design means they can treat those areas with special care and don't have to make compromises for other workflows.
But a little part of me is hopeful that you can blow my mind so good luck!
10/10 for the promise. good luck with the execution.
Congratulations on your announcement and good luck on your launch!
Nick, are their plans for deep extensibility from launch? (Plugins, API, etc)
Not from the first day of launch, no. We are however building these into the code from day one, so that once an ecosystem beings to grow around the product we can release these ;)
Element States.
This is going to be an interesting year!
Looks promising! Just signed up for early access. 2018 seems to be the year of new design and motion applications, looking forward to everything...
Nice project :)
Tool exhaustion.
And I'm an inveterate tinkerer.
I was worried this was going to be just another Sketch clone, but it really does look like they are taking some of the best bits from each tool while adding the much needed actual responsive design.
Also good to hear they care about branching AND collaborating.
Where are the other design tools discussing this stuff?
YOU get a design tool. and YOU get a design tool. and YOU get a design tool!
