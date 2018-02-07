Hey Mom, I will not stop playing online games! (medium.com)
9 hours ago from Vlad Kamelsky, Co-Founder, Product Strategy, UI/UX Designer
Speaking for me, I feel a lot better not playing video games. And I don't miss the times where I played 4 hours of ranked Dust 2 every evening. There's so much more fun outside :)
What did you replace it with?
I got a job, started reading which I never did in my youth except for school stuff, hang out with friends more and starting doing 2x 5k and one 10k on Sundays. You can tell the books that I read were self-help motivational books
Same for me. As you grow older other things move into your life - bigger goals than defusing the bomb or finishing that raid.
I played MMO's during my jr. high highschool days and I feel I learned many of those same lessons.
I failed English one year and was behind but after playing MMO's I remember my vocabulary skyrocketed.
Its also a great way for someone young to practice leadership, as mentioned in the article.
There are obviously better ways to learn these lessons but a young kid who isn't interested, it's not a bad way to spend your free time.
When you get older you get to upgrade and take these lessons into real life for higher stakes.
Which part of this article talks about the health risks of prolonged seated gaming, or the atrophy of social skills that happens when you become immersed in toxic communities? How about the addictive nature of games or the way they are designed to nickle-and-dime you until your wallet is drained?
Or, gulp, about how all of these combined with the easy access to games and broadband helped incubate a class of young men willing to spend their time inside playing games rather than joining the workforce, which in turn made them insular and angry, and possibly created the oddball millennial/gen-z sect of alt-right memers that helped Trump become president?
What Are Young Non-Working Men Doing? – The Atlantic.
I don't have anything against playing games, FYI. But please don't yell at your Mom about it.
Learned a lot of the same lessons playing MMO's especially making mistakes while being an officer in a guild. Learned how to manage people, how to build up a team around a common goal, and how to give effective feedback that turns into actual results.
I will say that a lot of video games do not encourage this kind of learning anymore. Many have become so incredibly anti-social (through handholding in social situations or downplaying the importance of communication) so most of these lessons are not absorbed by all but the most ambitious players these days. So while I can abstract a lot of positives from my game playing experience I've see the opposite path as well.
It's a fine line to be sure.
Damn it, I was hoping for a GTA analogy. Good read though.
