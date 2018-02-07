2 comments
Diego Lafuente, 5 hours ago
No one commented on this yet. Strange. I find out Windows 95 one of the best interfaces ever made. It is on par with MacOS 9, back then.
Spencer J, 5 minutes ago
I don't think Windows95 compares very favorably even with System 7.
They both certainly had different requirements and restrictions, but the Mac interface elements were a lot more elegant and the palette was a lot gentler. It also annoyed me that windows apps had a menu bar and the OS had inserted the start bar. Not to mention the confusing file browser, drive names, etc.
