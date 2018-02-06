4 comments

  • Brandon ZellBrandon Zell, 4 hours ago

    That was a surprisingly interesting read. I think my favorite of the five ways is #1: Signal who belongs. (two examples: Fancy restaurant, and Stack overflow)

    1 point
    • Steve Benjamins, 3 hours ago

      Thanks Brandon! Maybe I should have chosen a more interesting title

      1 point
      • Brandon ZellBrandon Zell, 3 hours ago

        Haha, who knows. I just didn't realize how lacking my knowledge was in regards to cultivating online cultures. A couple of the points made me think "Oh yeah... that makes sense."

        Also, this does have the Design badge attached to it. This might be better under "Show DN" or "Discussions". Not sure.

        0 points