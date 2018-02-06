Measure every pixel on your screen with ease ✨ (getpixelsnap.com)
7 hours ago from Paweł Magiera, Graphic designer
Although a trial would've been cool I took a risk and purchased it... this tool is fricken amazing. I'm a web dev and although I've used a chome plugin before that did something similar this is 100x nicer. I'll be grabbing a copy for my other computer as well.
Thanks for feedback! Glad you like it
At the moment we don't have a trial version, but if you are not satisfied with your purchase we can always give you a refund.
Thanks Paweł, I'm sold!! :)
I think adding a trial might be a little trivial, but you should consider adding it to Setapp.
Guys, I just tried the app and I have to say, this is a real gamechanger! See a https://www.dropbox.com/s/c0a92k7257aefic/pixelsnap-demo.gif
I see how this will save me several hours!
The price is fair for such a great app!
Congratulate Paweł! Amazing job on this app!
I've seen Chrome extensions provide similar functionality: Dimensions
Granted, Pixelsnap might work outside of Chrome, and appears to have some additional functionality (clicking and dragging around items).
This is awesome. I'd like to buy but I am outta money. Besides, there is no trial version? As a user, I'd like to use and experience it before investing money in it.
Seems somewhat similar to xScope which I've been found indispensable as part of my daily workflow for almost a decade now. https://xscopeapp.com/
This is fantastic. Would be an instabuy but the checkout page doesn't seem to be working.
You can also buy it directly from Gumroad: https://gumroad.com/l/pixelsnap
As a fellow Mac software developer, it’s great to see a new top quality native Mac app!
Marketing is Solid too!
Good stuff!
Wow, this looks great!!
Any chance we could get a trial please?
Nice. But I would maybe pay 5 $, not 15... and a trial would be nice
I’m interested to know why $5? The product screams quality, I personally think it’s worth more than $5 to any designer or front end dev. $15 is like 5mins work on today’s hourly rates in a lot of the world.
Your landing is quite short. maybe there's something to improve
