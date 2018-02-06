JotForm Cards: The friendly way to ask (jotform.com)
8 hours ago from Ecem Keskin, Director of Product Design @JotForm
Just a note: the "When Are You Likely To Go On a Holiday" form card is a broken link :)
Beautiful, love how you convey your message with so little text.
Are you guys planning to update the homepage as well or considering a rebranding?
Thank you, Bryan! Yes, we do have a plan to redesign our homepage and improve our visual branding as well.
Hi Ecem, this looks great! Just one thing: the buttons "create a form" and "learn more" are not working in Firefox
Hi Paco,
Thank you for your feedback. We've fixed the Firefox button issue. :))
