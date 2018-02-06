5 comments

  • Brennan Smith, 3 hours ago

    It's 2018, please stop with the scrolljacking.

    3 points
  • Ilya LibinIlya Libin, 8 hours ago

    Fun fact about "Ritual" word. If you say someone in Russia that you are Ritual Agency they will think that you bury dead people. :)

    Personally, I don't like any kind of scrolljacking.

    1 point
  • Marek LMarek L, 6 minutes ago

    No work?

    0 points
  • iterati iterati, 2 minutes ago

    Looks nice with animations and all, but I had no idea how to use this website and gave up.

    0 points