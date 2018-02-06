RITUAL — A new creative digital agency based in Gothenburg, Sweden (madebyritual.com)
It's 2018, please stop with the scrolljacking.
I like scrolljacking. It's 2018. Please stop complaining about scrolljacking.
Fun fact about "Ritual" word. If you say someone in Russia that you are Ritual Agency they will think that you bury dead people. :)
Personally, I don't like any kind of scrolljacking.
No work?
Looks nice with animations and all, but I had no idea how to use this website and gave up.
