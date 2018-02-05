I've updated my portfolio - new case studies and behind-the-scenes design thinking (andrewch.eu)
13 hours ago from Andrew ch, Designer
13 hours ago from Andrew ch, Designer
That left panel seems pointless. I was waiting for text to load... but theres basically nothing in there. Also what does the dot do? Otherwise it's a pretty nice site
Thanks for your reply and for the feedback!
One question, which dot are you referring to? The one in the navigation links?
Yeah that's the one - I clicked it thinking it would go somewhere. It wasn't until i hovered over the other links i realised it was signifying that the link was active.
Ahh got it. Again, thanks for your feedback, Todd.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely, Future Jobs and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now