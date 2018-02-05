Intercom (intercom.com)
13 hours ago from Anthony Short, Design at Airbnb
13 hours ago from Anthony Short, Design at Airbnb
It's Dropbox all over again
It's {{ brand.name }} all over again!
What the fuck is going on in the design (brand) world?! Did they literally just use the same agency as Dropbox and/or steal their illustrations? Stop it, people. And what is with the actual arrow icons in the drop down menus?
Trends? TRENDS?
Why cant each and every one of the [multiple millions of] companies around the world come up with their own unique, individual style, instead of utilising emerging trends? PIFFLE!
Haha, the comments here are hilarious.
I don't think this is nearly as bad as Dropbox... I do think it's a step backwards in terms of design/presentation, but it's easy to have absolutely zero info on why a company chooses to pivot in a new visual direction and be an armchair designer saying "omg this is horrible." At the end of the day it's a business decision, and the folks at Intercom are pretty smart. If they chose this new visual direction, I'm sure they wouldn't have invested a ton of time to redoing everything without good reason.
I do think they heavily improved the name of their products. Messages, Inbox, and Articles are to me much clearer titles than Acquire, Engage, Learn, Support.
The business decision for doing this is what I'm most interested in. The previous site was pretty clear, the style was unique, and the way they used color to distinguish products was simple. I'm possibly not their target audience so it seems like a pointless rebrand, but I highly doubt Intercom would redesign without a reason. I just want to know what that reason was.
Yeah all these visual changes are pretty lame, but what'd they do to the product messaging?
It used to be very clear and succinct as to what it was and what it did. Now it's so overly-simplified that it's abstract. Your product is messages, inbox and articles... so its gmail blog? WTF
This stuff isn't that hard. Why make it that way?
This new design direction feels very familiar. Memphis group + Saul Bass
Definitely prefer what they had before. I thought it was really nice.
Wonder if anyone has a screenshot? I quite like what they have now but I've never seen their site prior to today.
The illustrations are missing, but here is their previous landing page: https://web.archive.org/web/20180101045725/https://www.intercom.com/
Some old stuffs: https://www.lapa.ninja/tag/intercom/
This page still uses the old branding style - it's much easier on the eyes
Intercom 2015: https://www.lapa.ninja/post/intercom/
Feels cluttered and busy to me.
Let's celebrate that they overhauled their brand and they renamed their products for the better... thats a big internal effort... well done!
Code isn't chiseled in stone. With time they can tweak and improve in the right ways best for their business... sometimes thats the best way to do it.
Max respect to the intercom team ... as a user of intercom and as a designer of software.
I miss the old illustrations! They were fantastic. This is just... horrible.
Really hard to focus on things in website. Too many elements mixup texts.
Intercom you had a strong brand before this. Congrats, you are now the Mr. Me Too of product design.
I mean seriously. How lazy are your art directors/brand design creatives? Guys, the goal is to not make a rip so obvious.
#youthoughtwewouldntnotice #dropbox
In any case, this font is attracting
I think the thing that’s most interesting to me here is that they felt the need to push the brand. I felt they already had a well-articulated, distinct brand, but clearly that was either: not felt internally, or not felt by their target market.
I think the main objection I have is the dissonance between the product itself and the marketing website we're discussing here … not enough distance to look intentionally separate, while not enough overlap to look in the same family.
mix media is new illustration trend in 2018
Medium, Dropbox and now Intercom
Some initial thoughts: I think the illustrative style makes the product look more casual, and therefore less powerful. The scribble chat bubble metaphor in particular makes the professional discourse of customer support appear manic, coupled with many other drawings that are semantically meaningless. The typeface has ornate and humanist features that seem less reliable. I'm sure whenever the brief comes along that we'll read things like "human connection" but I do really struggle as to how spontaneous squiggly abstractions automatically equate to the human condition. I'm sure an art historian can work that out. All in all, I feel more alienated by this stuff and less confident in the product as a whole.
Disclaimer: These are just opinions that I can have about a design that a company wants me to like without having been officially briefed or seduced through hundreds of meetings and sketch sessions, which puts me squarely in the same boat as their customers and target market.
Fugly
Kill me now.
Welp, at least I like the new product icons ( https://puu.sh/zhzHx/1e64ba84ff.png ).
Looks so... busy.
Seems like this was designed to fit into some stakeholder's laptop screen.
The close-set elements all have the similar brightness...
when in doubt, copy dropbox.
This looks like Dropbox fucked Stripe
Old page design and illustrations were awesome, I'll be miss
Looks like a typical landing page of $0 funded startup. lol
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely, Future Jobs and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now