6 Tips for Designing Progressive Web Apps (blog.fluidui.com)
5 hours ago from brian sheridan, Researcher
5 hours ago from brian sheridan, Researcher
Hi Brian,
Please stick to the community guidelines. You are at risk of being banned due to: Excessive self-promotion, including posting to the same URL multiple times in a given timeframe or exclusively to the same domain.
If you wish to advertise your site, by all means do so using the 'advertising' section. Alternatively, just mix it up and bit and maybe post some stories that aren't just to fluidui.com
I'd also recommend giving the guidelines a quick read.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely, Future Jobs and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now