1 comment

  • James LaneJames Lane, 4 hours ago

    Hi Brian,

    Please stick to the community guidelines. You are at risk of being banned due to: Excessive self-promotion, including posting to the same URL multiple times in a given timeframe or exclusively to the same domain.

    If you wish to advertise your site, by all means do so using the 'advertising' section. Alternatively, just mix it up and bit and maybe post some stories that aren't just to fluidui.com

    I'd also recommend giving the guidelines a quick read.

    3 points