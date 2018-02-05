<svg>grabber (chrome.google.com)
9 hours ago from Juan Rios, Visual designer at NGTI
Cool man! Definitely gonna use it to grab the logos for our future customer https://marker.io/customer-stories
Tested it and it works like a charm
Haha great advertising :P
Genius.
This is really awesome! I rarely install Chrome plugins but I just installed this and it's working like a charm. Really, really smart stuff.
