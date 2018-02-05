5 comments

  • Paul HermannPaul Hermann, 8 minutes ago

    Looks nice, though I found the music too loud to understand you. And it's called Design-Spiration without the 'in'

    • Rob Hope, 1 minute ago

      You are 100% right about the music levels, I will work on this in the next episode.

      So real funny story about Designspiration, I tried EVERYTHING to fix this in post-production - even did a voice correction and couldn't get it to match tone. I also cropped out a micro-second of the IN - but was real messy. So I just left it spelt correctly in the lower-thirds bit (animation that comes in) and within the YouTube description.

      It's incredible how you know a name and saying it into a camera lens blanks your memory haha. Like how I said 2007 design survey report:)

      Thanks for watching Paul!

  • Joel Cook, 2 hours ago

    Loved it man, and subscribed. Can't wait to see future episodes

  • Rob Hope, 9 hours ago

    Hey DN - a month ago I decided its time to do something new but more importantly do something I'm terrified of. So I borrowed gear from my friends and spent the past 30 days learning lighting, sound, storyboarding, filming, editing and to speak in front of a camera.

    With no rules what-so-ever I'm not sure what I've created but here's Yo!

    It's still early days but I'm quite stoked with the first attempt. I'd LOVE your feedback on it and what areas of the show you like and don't.

    (some background on me I've been curating websites over at One Page Love for the past 10 years)

