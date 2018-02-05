A new weekly design & development show on YouTube called Yo! (youtube.com)
10 hours ago from Rob Hope, One Page Love
10 hours ago from Rob Hope, One Page Love
Looks nice, though I found the music too loud to understand you. And it's called Design-Spiration without the 'in'
You are 100% right about the music levels, I will work on this in the next episode.
So real funny story about Designspiration, I tried EVERYTHING to fix this in post-production - even did a voice correction and couldn't get it to match tone. I also cropped out a micro-second of the IN - but was real messy. So I just left it spelt correctly in the lower-thirds bit (animation that comes in) and within the YouTube description.
It's incredible how you know a name and saying it into a camera lens blanks your memory haha. Like how I said 2007 design survey report:)
Thanks for watching Paul!
Loved it man, and subscribed. Can't wait to see future episodes
Thank you Joel! Every Thursday is the goal:)
Hey DN - a month ago I decided its time to do something new but more importantly do something I'm terrified of. So I borrowed gear from my friends and spent the past 30 days learning lighting, sound, storyboarding, filming, editing and to speak in front of a camera.
With no rules what-so-ever I'm not sure what I've created but here's Yo!
It's still early days but I'm quite stoked with the first attempt. I'd LOVE your feedback on it and what areas of the show you like and don't.
(some background on me I've been curating websites over at One Page Love for the past 10 years)
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely, Future Jobs and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now