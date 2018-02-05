Monthly internal design meetup
11 hours ago from CGR Mattijs
Hi everyone
I work in a company where about 10 ux and ui consultants work. I have been given the task of setting up a monthly meeting to give feedback on designs as well as stimulating and motivating colleagues with everything that has to do with design. Does anyone have experience with this? A format or topics that can come back every month? How is information collected?
Thanks in advance for the answers!
