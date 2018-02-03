Font Awesome Sketch library (free) (gumroad.com)
4 days ago from Mike Acler, @AllPrototypes.com
4 days ago from Mike Acler, @AllPrototypes.com
Ouch! I was like, what a nice thing to do. So I tipped $5. Then downloaded and found that it's only the 18 random icons in the preview that are actually there lol...
Hmm, Are you sure? Make sure you check all the pages. There are 3. In the second one he's showing you how to use it as a library and on the third page, you can find all the icon set. Cheers!
