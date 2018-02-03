2 comments

  • Corin EdwardsCorin Edwards, 6 hours ago

    Ouch! I was like, what a nice thing to do. So I tipped $5. Then downloaded and found that it's only the 18 random icons in the preview that are actually there lol...

    0 points
    • Remus Baltariu, 1 minute ago

      Hmm, Are you sure? Make sure you check all the pages. There are 3. In the second one he's showing you how to use it as a library and on the third page, you can find all the icon set. Cheers!

      0 points