Product Curriculum: Useful resources for learning about Product (Design, Code & Biz/People)
12 hours ago from Nicolae Rusan, The Shared Web
Hey DN,
A few friends & I put together an open list of resources we've found helpful throughout our product career as we've learned about design, code & biz. Would love feedback if there's resources you think should be on this list.
Instead of always sending out an email with links to people, we put it all together into a sharable Github repo that people can fork & submit pull requests against.
Hope it's helpful & thanks for checking it out
